Curat Global LLC Buys New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,921,367,000 after buying an additional 754,395 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,203,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,652,310,000 after purchasing an additional 571,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,085,000 after purchasing an additional 574,055 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,443,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,473,278,000 after purchasing an additional 372,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

