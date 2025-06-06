Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) is Northwest Financial Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Northwest Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Northwest Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15,765.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.59. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.46 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

