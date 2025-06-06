Nasim Golzadeh Sells 1,809 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $27,967.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,311.64. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nasim Golzadeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 347 shares of SoundThinking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $5,062.73.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 437 shares of SoundThinking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $6,555.00.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 163 shares of SoundThinking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,495.53.

SoundThinking stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.26 million, a PE ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 1.21.

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.91 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSTI. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in SoundThinking by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 35,584 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SoundThinking by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SoundThinking by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

