Nasim Golzadeh Sells 1,809 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2025

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTIGet Free Report) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $27,967.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,311.64. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nasim Golzadeh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 28th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 347 shares of SoundThinking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $5,062.73.
  • On Tuesday, May 20th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 437 shares of SoundThinking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $6,555.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 11th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 163 shares of SoundThinking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,495.53.

SoundThinking Price Performance

SoundThinking stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.26 million, a PE ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 1.21.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.91 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSTI. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SSTI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundThinking

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in SoundThinking by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 35,584 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SoundThinking by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SoundThinking by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About SoundThinking

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.