FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Neogen Issued By Zacks Research

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neogen in a report issued on Wednesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Neogen Stock Down 1.0%

Neogen stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.84. Neogen has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Aashima Gupta acquired 16,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,981.25. This represents a 270.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy M. Rocklin bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $62,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,072.13. This trade represents a 52.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,500 shares of company stock worth $431,525 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Neogen by 1,495.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Neogen by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

