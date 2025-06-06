Insider Selling: Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX) Insider Sells 1,039 Shares of Stock

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Jon Russell sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $18,587.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,652.48. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Beta Bionics Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of Beta Bionics stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90.
Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Beta Bionics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBNX. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beta Bionics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,346,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the first quarter worth $37,990,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the first quarter worth $24,337,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth $10,799,000.
Beta Bionics Company Profile
Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
