Foster Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Foster Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,645,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,498 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,933,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47,213,558 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,104,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,528,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,745 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,956,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 343.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,365,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,425,000 after buying an additional 38,232,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

