Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces — Dividend of $0.12

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of NCZ stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $13.44.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
