Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 239,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 418,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 318,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

