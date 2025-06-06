Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $615,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $309.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $211.54 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

