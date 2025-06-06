Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires 792 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Onefund LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80. The company has a market cap of $202.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

