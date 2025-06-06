Global Indemnity Group, LLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.
Global Indemnity Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Indemnity Group has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of GBLI stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Indemnity Group
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Top Dividend Stocks Analysts Are Bullish on Right Now
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- 5 Earnings Season Winners With More Upside on the Way
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.