Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 7,581 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group owned 0.12% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUS. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 125,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

IUS stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $610.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2128 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

