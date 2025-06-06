Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) Trading Down 15.4% – Here’s Why

Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.63. 189,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,787,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Next Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Next Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Next Technology

Next Technology Stock Down 4.7%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Next Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Next Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.