Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) Trading Down 15.4% – Here’s Why

Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.63. 189,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,787,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Next Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Next Technology Stock Down 4.7%
Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Next Technology Company Profile
Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
