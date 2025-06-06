Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%
MHI opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
