Vest Financial LLC Has $41.60 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3,057.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $41,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,054,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock opened at $5,570.52 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,639.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,971.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4,929.08. The company has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $20.39 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,377.33.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

