James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Insider Todd Randell Sutherland Purchases 17,000 Shares of Stock

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) insider Todd Randell Sutherland bought 17,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $99,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,562.59. This represents a 227.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James River Group Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.02.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.15 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 20.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallatin Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,535,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,739,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 83,839 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 684.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,162,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,781 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,113,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 39,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JRVR. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on James River Group from $7.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of James River Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

