Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IRD. Craig Hallum started coverage on Opus Genetics in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Opus Genetics in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jones Trading lowered their target price on Opus Genetics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Opus Genetics Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Opus Genetics stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.02. Opus Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Opus Genetics had a negative return on equity of 283.28% and a negative net margin of 429.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Opus Genetics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opus Genetics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Opus Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Opus Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opus Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opus Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,100,000. Finally, BIOS Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Opus Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opus Genetics Company Profile

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

