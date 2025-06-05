Portside Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $528.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $339.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.53.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.