Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.95, but opened at $22.31. Okeanis Eco Tankers shares last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 70,799 shares changing hands.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $716.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.05.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.91 million. Analysts expect that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.52%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 507,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 209,260 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,466,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 122,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,122 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 54,528 shares during the last quarter.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

