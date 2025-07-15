Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Motorsport Games Stock Performance
Shares of Motorsport Games stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Motorsport Games has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.
Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorsport Games
Motorsport Games Company Profile
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.
