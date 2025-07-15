Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Motorsport Games Stock Performance

Shares of Motorsport Games stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Motorsport Games has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorsport Games stock. Connective Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. ( NASDAQ:MSGM Free Report ) by 354.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,733 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC owned about 1.96% of Motorsport Games worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

