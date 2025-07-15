Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.61. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 88.10%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,064,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,176,000 after buying an additional 95,599 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,060,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,637 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,522,000 after purchasing an additional 275,354 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 2,015,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.5% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,537,000 after purchasing an additional 140,307 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

