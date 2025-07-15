Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.8%
Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.61. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $104.00.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 88.10%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
