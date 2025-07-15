Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PGEN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Precigen alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Precigen

Precigen Stock Performance

Precigen stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Precigen has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $575.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 3,728.87% and a negative return on equity of 279.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Precigen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Precigen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 56,012 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 331,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Precigen by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.