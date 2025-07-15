Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunrun from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Sunrun Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $124,297.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 893,240 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,992. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,408,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,306,938.34. This trade represents a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,939 shares of company stock valued at $430,264. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sunrun by 107.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 807.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

