NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Up 50% – What’s Next?

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 50% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 565,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 601% from the average session volume of 80,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.07.
NexOptic Technology Company Profile
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
