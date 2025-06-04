Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 11,781.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 478,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,686 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $40,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 141,447 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 630.3% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.85.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.5%

PFG stock opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

