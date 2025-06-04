Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Up 10.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) rose 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77.65 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.05). Approximately 2,265,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,672,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.95).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.79) to GBX 340 ($4.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ceres Power

Ceres Power Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceres Power

The stock has a market capitalization of £159.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.92.

In related news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 33,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £19,899.60 ($26,902.26). 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceres Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.