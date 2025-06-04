Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

In related news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,630,724.24. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,502.12. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 605.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 88,338 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 94,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 345,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,490 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.91. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.62 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. Cinemark’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

