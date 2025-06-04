Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 2241442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

AEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.22 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $6.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 821,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $4,502,422.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,669,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,427,906.48. This represents a 6.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,696,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,263,706.51. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,213,506 shares of company stock valued at $24,985,345 and sold 1,137,228 shares valued at $11,745,419. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 16,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,249 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

