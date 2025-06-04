KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives $11.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,350,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2,400.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 477,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 458,530 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 844,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 454,517 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,241,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.25 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 296.16 and a current ratio of 296.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 625.00%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

