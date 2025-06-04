AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases Shares of 500 Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,184,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,465,000 after acquiring an additional 153,070 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,435 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,095,000 after acquiring an additional 627,875 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,298,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $38,280,502.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,373,933 shares in the company, valued at $170,970,654.66. This trade represents a 18.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 704,995 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $48,108,858.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,218,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,398,014.64. This trade represents a 24.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

BROS stock opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BROS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

