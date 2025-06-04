Count Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Buys A$37,836.80 in Stock

Count Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Free Report) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 47,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$37,836.80 ($24,410.84).
Count Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $131.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67.
About Count
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Count
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for Count Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Count and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.