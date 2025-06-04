NBC Securities Inc. Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 170,333.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in SharkNinja by 6,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SharkNinja by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC increased its position in SharkNinja by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

SharkNinja Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:SN opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.45. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $123.00.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.