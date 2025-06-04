Versant Capital Management Inc Has $106,000 Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 237.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $52,148.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,281.77. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,203 shares of company stock worth $3,848,569. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $193.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -70.71 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $370.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.22 and its 200-day moving average is $231.03.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDB. UBS Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MongoDB from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

