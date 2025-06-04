The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Boosted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 108,369.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.65.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

In other news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $2,162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,905.59. This represents a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 115,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $7,839,343.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,131.04. This trade represents a 45.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,923 shares of company stock valued at $22,867,124. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

