Frederick D. Disanto Acquires 1,923 Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 1,923 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $42,690.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,021.20. This represents a 2.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eastern Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ:EML opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Eastern Company has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The company has a market cap of $140.03 million, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.10). Eastern had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.33 million.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Eastern during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 7,124.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eastern during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eastern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

