GAMMA Investing LLC Has $42.25 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4,338.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 578,733 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $42,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia J. Warner purchased 700 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,823.35. The trade was a 8.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,319 shares of company stock valued at $651,676 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRE opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. UBS Group lowered shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

