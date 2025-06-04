Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Declines By 14.3%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VSMV opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $112.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.79.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

