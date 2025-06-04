Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Declines By 14.3%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of VSMV opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $112.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.79.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF
About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF
The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.
