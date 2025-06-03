Unigestion Holding SA Purchases New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This trade represents a 22.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $3,367,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,606.58. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,923,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1%

United Therapeutics stock opened at $325.48 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

