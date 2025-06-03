Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,435 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $4,258,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 944.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 294,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,291,000 after purchasing an additional 266,527 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,401.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 70,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 293,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.03. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.56.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

