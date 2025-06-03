Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Position Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of TM stock opened at $188.93 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $213.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.73. The company has a market cap of $254.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.47. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $81.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CLSA downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.