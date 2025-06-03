BOX (NYSE:BOX) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.36 and last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 3862651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,332 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $38,641.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,545 shares in the company, valued at $14,288,730.45. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $415,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,440,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,029,853.80. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BOX by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,973,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,234,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 420.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 857,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,097,000 after acquiring an additional 692,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,546,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after acquiring an additional 597,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

