Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $60.76 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,089 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.1% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $60,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19,068.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period.

SPDW stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

