ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 1,659 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.16. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

