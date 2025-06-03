Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 874 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $269.89 per share, for a total transaction of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $998,593. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $295.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

