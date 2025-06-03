Kwmg LLC Acquires 1,555 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 112,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.0% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 96,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 782,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,408,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7,327.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,621,000 after acquiring an additional 602,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:DD opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.