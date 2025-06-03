iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Kwmg LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kwmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,513,000 after purchasing an additional 764,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after buying an additional 999,882 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,740,000 after buying an additional 186,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,201,000 after buying an additional 148,960 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.44.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
