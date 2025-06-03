iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Kwmg LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kwmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,513,000 after purchasing an additional 764,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after buying an additional 999,882 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,740,000 after buying an additional 186,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,201,000 after buying an additional 148,960 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.