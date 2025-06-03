HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,348 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rogco LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

