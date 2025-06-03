Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $8,984,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in shares of Workday by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 4,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 247,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,985,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $247.75 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.54 and its 200-day moving average is $253.18.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.54.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,809,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,750. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,338 shares of company stock worth $59,875,701 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

