180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 169.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Westpark Capital upped their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.54.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total transaction of $1,809,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,750. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,338 shares of company stock valued at $59,875,701 over the last 90 days. 19.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of WDAY opened at $247.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

