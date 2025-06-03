Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,867,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,475 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,906,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,016 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.57. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 206,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $19,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,414,831.47. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 697,818 shares of company stock valued at $69,539,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Baird R W cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

